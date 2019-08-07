Jeffrey Epstein scandal linked to posh apartments frequented by models, ex-prime minister: Report

An explosive new report in the Jeffrey Epstein case is putting the spotlight on another Manhattan residence apparently frequented by alleged underage models and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Jeffrey Epstein's second apartments.

Barak may have left neighbors wondering why he was regularly spotted along with his deep security detail, visiting Epstein's mysterious second apartment building for years.

Former residents of the swanky location explained, in the new report, that Barak appeared at the white brick tower “often,” with the last sighting occurring within the last 12 months.

In a 2010 deposition, former Epstein bookkeeper Maritza Vasquez explained that “I know that the models were staying in different apartments belonging to Jeffrey Epstein. There is not only one girl … not only one apartment. And they were put in between four girls per apartment.”

According to property records and court filings uncovered by Business Insider, Epstein's brother and business partner Mark Epstein, owns a majority of the 200 units in the building located at 301 East 66th Street in New York. The apartments were bought from billionaire Leslie Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein's only known business client, who was thought to have given the financier his posh Manhattan townhome where most of the alleged sex crimes took place. A representative for Wexner, however, told FOX Business last month that Jeffrey Epstein paid $20 million for it in 1998.

The models associated with the apartment have ties to MC2, a modeling agency invested in by Jeffrey Epstein and founded by pal Jean-Luc Brunel, who called the mysterious apartment complex home, the report claims. Jeffrey Epstein also allegedly used the apartments to provide sanctuary to his ex-girlfriend, Eva Andersson, his pilots who stayed there during layovers and other associates, according to Business Insider.

Barak admitted to The Daily Beast that he knew Jeffrey Epstein, but denied ever meeting any women.

"I never attended a party with him. I never met Epstein in the company of women or young girls."