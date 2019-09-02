Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos celebrates Labor Day shopping with girlfriend

The richest man in the world, like many Americans, is spending his Labor Day weekend relaxing in the sun with his girlfriend and doing a bit of light shopping. Unlike many of his countrymen, however, Jeff Bezos is sunning himself on the deck of a megayacht cruising through the Mediterranean.

“The Amazon founder and his GF, Lauren Sanchez, are all over each other in Venice, and their romantic strolls naturally ended up at some primo shopping spots,” reported TMZ on Saturday.

The new couple’s Southern European vacation has drawn much attention as the pair was spotted earlier this summer gallivanting through Portofino and soaking in the Spanish sun on David Geffen’s yacht - aptly named "Rising Sun."

This tour comes after the billionaire divorced his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, at reported cost of $38 billion - making her one of the top five richest women in the world. Not long after finalizing the divorce, Bezos made his new relationship with Sanchez public at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Bezos has recently unloaded nearly $3 billion in Amazon shares, giving him ample spending money to see him through the rest of his grand tour of Europe.

