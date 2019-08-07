FedEx to end ground-delivery contract with Amazon

FedEx will end its ground-delivery deal with Amazon by building its own shipping network, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

"This change is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market, which the recent announcements related to our FedEx Ground network have positioned us extraordinarily well to do," a spokesperson told FOX Business.

When the contract expires at the end of the month, FedEx will not renew it, the company told Bloomberg News, which first reported the news.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes almost one month after FedEx revealed it would renew its Express U.S. domestic contract with the world's largest retailer, instead directing its focus on "serving the broader e-commerce market."

“There is significant demand and opportunity for growth in e-commerce which is expected to grow from 50 million to 100 million packages a day in the U.S. by 2026,” the company said at the time.

