Google is the top company business students want to work at in 2019, survey finds

It shouldn't come as a shock many business students are aiming to call Silicon Valley their home after graduation.

Once again, students listed tech giants Google, Amazon and Apple among their top employer picks, according to a new survey from human resource consulting firm Universum released Tuesday. Employer branding specialists at the company said the results were based on responses from more than 50,000 students from 218 universities — including the Ivy League — across 151 areas of study including business, engineering and computer science.

For the second year in a row, Google was named students' No. 1 dream company. However, Universum noted its popularity did take a slight dip (about 2 percentage points).

However, some financial giants also topped the list. J.P. Morgan jumped four spots, earning second place behind Google. Amazon, Apple and Goldman Sachs rounded out the top five, respectively.

"In terms of career goals, students are now seeking for companies that offer work/life balance, stable employment and leadership opportunities to grow within the companies," Universum explained.

Trendy sites such as Spotify and Buzzfeed have also been climbing up the ranks over the past decade.

Robert Käck, the global culture director at Spotify, credited the audio streaming company's recent success with recruiting younger people.

“We’ve broadened our outreach and student engagement significantly over the past year, and we’ve amplified our internship experience. Interns take on meaningful projects and have a range of opportunities to learn from Spotifiers across all levels, including regular companywide Q&As with our CEO and other senior executives. Concerts and artist visits to the office don’t hurt either," Käck said in a statement, noting Spotify was No. 14 on Universum's top 30 list.

It's not a bad time to search for career opportunities, either. In April, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs — the 119th month of straight gains — and unemployment fell to 3.6 percent, the lowest rate since 1969.

"This is another loud and clear signal that the economy is in really good shape," Mike Loewengart, the chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial, told Fox Business earlier this month. "We’re getting to a point where it’s hard to find something to be concerned about."

Here's a look at the top 30 companies business students desire to work at in 2019, according to Universum.