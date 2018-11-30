GM CEO Mary Barra to meet with lawmakers amid Trump threats

Amid harsh criticism and threats of penalties from President Trump, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is expected to head to Washington, D.C. next week to discuss the company’s plans to cut jobs and slash domestic production.

Two congressional aides told Reuters on Friday that Barra will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill next week – including those serving the areas where the automaker is set to shutter plants.

GM did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Earlier this week, the automaker announced plans to slash 15 percent of its salaried workforce in North America – about 15,000 jobs – and cease production at five plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland and Ontario, drawing criticism from the president and lawmakers. GM is also eliminating several vehicle models in the U.S., including the Chevrolet Cruze and the Buick LaCrosse.

In response to the announcement, Trump threatened to eliminate subsidies to the company and impose tariffs on all auto imports.