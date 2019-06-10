Famous New York City restaurateur says restaurant industry can't fill jobs

The restaurant industry has a very big shortage of workers, according to the New York City restaurateur behind Shake Shack and Union Square Hospitality Group.

“I’ve never experienced in my career a tougher time than finding people who want to join the restaurant industry,” Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, adding that “we’re finding them because people want to work but if the line of people used to be 50 people long, now it’s shorter.”

Despite this trend and the emergence of food delivery apps, Meyer said business is doing well and he’s bullish on the U.S. economy.

“We are in an economy right now, and I think we are also in a time in life where people want to buy experiences over things,” he said. “And so restaurants I think are really, really well placed right now.”

Union Square Hospitality Group has won 28 James Beard awards.