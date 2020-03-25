Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus prompts these CEOs to give up their salaries

AMC, Boeing, GE among CEOs foregoing pay

By FOXBusiness
A growing number of CEOs are foregoing their salaries as U.S. companies contend with financial difficulties during the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus has had devastating financial consequences for hotels, restaurants, airlines and various other industries forced to alter operations to slow the spread of the virus. Social distancing practices and bans on mass gatherings have forced widespread temporary store closures.

TESLA'S ELON MUSK PLEDGES VENTILATOR PRODUCTION IN NY

Without a steady source of revenue, many businesses have conducted layoffs or garnished employee wages to conserve resources. The Trump administration has worked with congressional leaders on a bailout package designed to provide much-needed relief to embattled industries and small businesses.

In some cases, top business leaders have forfeited their base salaries to ease the financial burden.

FOX Business takes a look at companies whose CEOs have given up their pay during the coronavirus outbreak below.

AMC

Adam Aron, CEO, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., speaks during TheWrap's 7th Annual TheGrill at Montage Beverly Hills on Sept. 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The movie theater chain furloughed all 600 of its corporate employees, including CEO Adam Aron, after coronavirus forced the closure of theaters nationwide.

"At this time, AMC is not terminating any of its corporate employees, however, we were forced under the circumstances to implement a furlough plan, which is absolutely necessary to preserve cash and to ensure that AMC can reopen our doors once this health crisis has dissipated," the company said in a statement.

Boeing

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and chairman Larry Kellner will forego their pay for the rest of 2020. In addition, the embattled company said it would suspend dividends and extend its moratorium on share repurchases.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and chairman Larry Kellner will forego their pay for the rest of 2020. In addition, the embattled company said it would suspend dividends and extend its moratorium on share repurchases.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS NIKE TO EXPLORE MAKING MEDICAL PROTECTIVE GEAR

In the months prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Boeing shares saw significant declines as the company navigated the grounding of its 737 Max aircraft. The plane is set to return to production later this year.

Delta Air Lines

In a memo to staffers, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said he and the airline's board of directors will give up 100 percent of their salaries over the next six months.

In a memo to staffers, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said he and the airline's board of directors will give up 100 percent of their salaries over the next six months.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

The sports retailer said in a March 19 SEC filing that CEO Edward Stack and president Lauren Hobart would forego their salaries starting on March 29.

The sports retailer said in a March 19 SEC filing that CEO Edward Stack and president Lauren Hobart would forego their salaries starting on March 29.

General Electric

U.S. automakers plan to extend a shutdown as the coronavirus pandemic continues.Video

David Joyce, vice chairman of GE and president and CEO of GE Aviation, will forego half of his salary. The decision takes effect on April 1.

AMAZON CRACKS DOWN ON CORONAVIRUS PRICE GOUGING

Lyft

Lyft cofounders John Zimmer and Logan Green said they would donate their salaries through June toward the ride-share company’s efforts to support its drivers amid a downtick in travel.

Marriott

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson said in a video message he would give up his salary for the rest of 2020.

United Airlines

United CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby are foregoing their base salaries through June as the airline contends with a reduced operating schedule necessitated by the outbreak.

