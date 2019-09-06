Dorian victims can count on Columbia Sportswear for aid

More help is on the way for Hurricane Dorian victims.

Continue Reading Below

As the storm subsides to Category 1 strength and begins to float further offshore and deep into the Atlantic, the damage done to the Bahamas is real and devastating leaving many in dire need of help. The Prime Minister of the Bahamas this week described the damage as "generational devastation," with several thousands of victims in need of basics like water, food and shelter.

Columbia Sportswear has announced the company will do its part to help those affected by Dorian with aid. Columbia will begin a Retail Charity Checkout Program to support Dorian relief efforts for the Bahamas in the U.S. from Sept. 10-30th. The activewear company announced they will match in-store donations at all Columbia retail and outlet stores according to Business Wire.

“The devastation that this storm brought to the Bahamas is catastrophic,” said Tim Boyle, President and CEO of Columbia Sportswear. “We’d like to do whatever we can to aid in recovery efforts for the Bahamas and the coastal United States.

Earlier this evening, President Trump asked for more help for the islands as well, “Any cruise ship companies willing to act as stationary housing, etc., I am sure would be appreciated!”

Advertisement

Columbia has made arrangements for the funds to be funneled to the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. The organization receiving the funds focuses on supporting recovery needs for all areas affected by hurricanes in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Columbia, based in Portland, Oregon, far from Dorian's wrath, also has plans to make the same offer to match employee donations as well as donating 5 percent of all Columbia sales to the Hurricane Relief Fund and matching that 5 percent as well.