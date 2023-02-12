Are Super Bowl commercials worth the hefty price tag? Gary Vaynerchuk thinks so

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, CEO of VaynerMedia Gary Vaynerchuk joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss his company's marketing strategies pertaining to Super Bowl advertisements. For tonight's Big Game, the media conglomerate is responsible for three commercials for its big-time clients, Pepsi and Planters.

"Vayner, over the last four years, VaynerMedia, the company I run, has had 11, 12 spots in this big game. And this year, we've got two for Pepsi [zero], which is huge because it's been doing the halftime show for years. And now we're back on the commercials, and we've got Mr. Peanut coming back with Planters. You know, a couple of years ago, we killed him off. We resurrected him, we got a big roast tonight," Vaynerchuk told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade.

As the price for advertising continues to soar, especially for the Super Bowl, Kilmeade asked Vaynerchuk a burning question that many companies have had to contemplate – is a Super Bowl commercial worth it?

The CEO said that if the "creative" is right, the attention is undoubtedly "worth it."

"The reality is, those 30 seconds, with as many people that are watching, is actually worth it in comparison to all other commercials, in comparison to most digital ads, in comparison to social media ads. I do think it's the best ad, the 7 million. The problem is, is the video in 30 seconds good? If America forgets about it, and it wasn't memorable, and it's not subconscious in your mind, that brand's not going to pay off," Vaynerchuk said Sunday.

Kilmeade followed it up with a simple, yet poignant question, asking the media mogul what brings him the most gratification. He readily answered, "making my parents proud."

"My parents were born in the U.S.S.R., lived their entire childhood and into their early adult life in a country that had no opportunity. And they took the chance to come to this great country. And, there's nothing better than being the firstborn of an immigrant family and executing to make them proud. And I think that that's a heck of a lot more interesting than the dollar bills and the notoriety," Vaynerchuk explained.

Born in the Soviet Union, the dynamic entrepreneur was one of the internet's earliest influencers and has successfully accrued a highly profitable following. Spanning from 2000-2005, Vaynerchuk made his first financial leap when he took his family's $3 million business and grew it into a $60 million operation in just five years.

In 2009, he founded VaynerMedia with his youngest brother A.J. The media company focuses on providing marketing services and strategies for clients, and had accrued $100 million in revenue by 2016, according to Capitalism.com

Vaynerchuk, who has been known for his can-do attitude, concluded by issuing a piece of advice for individuals who are struggling with intrinsic motivation.

"Unfortunately, America, the world, has fallen in love with pointing fingers. And what I say to people is, find your thumb, point it to yourself, and realize that you're actually in control of your outcome. You can blame all sorts of other scenarios, but once you realize you're in control, you can put in the hard work, you can change your perspective, then you can get your outcome," he said.

