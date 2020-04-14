Trump's coronavirus economic reboot to include CEOs of every major industry

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As President Trump lays the groundwork for the reopening of the U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus he'll be consulting with not only the nation's governors but also with CEOs from just about every major industry group, as well as top union leaders and trade groups.

"We have a list of people that I'll be speaking to over the next very short period of time in many cases tomorrow. We're going to have elected officials and we'll be submitting that list to you within the next 24 hours. But we have a list of different industries that I'll be discussing by meeting by telephone," he said during his Tuesday task force briefing.

Trump ran through a lengthy list of the biggest companies in the S&P 500, mentioning several leaders and CEOs by name, including the following:

American Farm Bureau Federation: Zippy Duval

Bank of America: Brian Moynihan. J.P. Morgan Chase: Jamie Dimon. Morgan Stanley: James Gorman. Citadel: Ken Griffin

Charles Schwab: Chuck Schwab. Fidelity Investments: Abigail Johnson. Blackstone: Stephen Schwarzman. Paulson and Company: John Paulson. Elliott Management: Paul Singer. Vista Equity Partners: Robert Smith

FedEx: Fred Smith. Comcast: Brian Roberts. Liberty Media: John Malone

Also included are CEOs of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and other defense companies as well as major energy companies, restaurants such as McDonald's, Papa John's and Chick-fil-A.

Silicon Valley leaders will also be included, said Trump, noting Google, Apple, Microsoft and IBM to name a few. This as the Nasdaq Composite exited a bear market joining the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.

Additionally, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' James Hoffa and Richard Trumka of the AFL CIO will also be consulted.

Trump also named leaders in the sporting world such as NFL team owners Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots and Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, as well as Mark Cuban of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and heads of the NHL and MLB.

