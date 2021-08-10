Varney: San Francisco trash can debacle the 'tip of the idiocy iceberg'

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney describes San Francisco’s growing trash problem as "the tip of the idiocy iceberg," arguing that the once-bustling city is "sinking under the weight of absurd political correctness."

STUART VARNEY: You may think this is trivial, not worthy of editorial time. I disagree: It’s not just about trash cans. It’s about a city, like many others, that’s gone off the rails.

The story begins when Gavin Newsom was the mayor. He's now the governor of California, but back in the day, hizzoner decided to remove 1,500 trash cans because, well, there was too much trash getting spilled all over by the homeless. Of course, as the homeless population continued to grow, the trash problem grew. Getting rid of trash cans does not get rid of trash.

Enter Mohammed Nuru. He was the director of the Public Works department. He's the father of the $12,000 trash can debacle.

He has since been arrested in a corruption scandal, from which it emerged that he'd dated the current mayor, London Breed, and given her gifts. But let’s not digress.

Instead of bringing back the old trash cans, the city decided it needed new ones, which would have to withstand the homeless. That’s how the city got to the $12,000 cans that will be deployed by the thousand. Can you imagine? $12,000 each!

They won't solve the trash problem. Or the homeless problem. Or the tourist problem – who wants to visit a vast homeless camp?

Or the crime problem – the radical activist, Chesa Boudin, is the DA and he's not going to prosecute the shoplifters who've been walking out of stores with bags full of loot!

I used to live in San Francisco. Got my start in TV there back in 1975. Bought my first house there. It was a great city.

And now? It’s not. It’s sinking under the weight of absurd political correctness. The $12,000 trash cans are just the tip of the idiocy iceberg.