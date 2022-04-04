Varney on Elon Musk’s large Twitter stake: I hope he shakes things up

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to "shake things up" after the tech pioneer purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter following his criticism of the platform.

STUART VARNEY: Elon Musk loves making headlines: he likes being the center of attention. He made a big splash this morning, he's bought 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, 9.2% of the stock. What's he up to?

I hope he shakes things up. Two weeks ago, Musk sharply criticized Twitter about free speech.

He tweeted this: ‘Given the fact that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?’

When you spend $2.8 billion on a company's stock, you mean business.

He could demand changes to Twitter's censorship rules. I hope he does: Twitter, remember banned a sitting president, Donald Trump.

There's speculation that Musk will buy out the whole company and take it private. It would cost him less than $40 billion. He's worth about $270 billion.

Musk's car company, Tesla, dominates the electric vehicle market: One in every four luxury vehicles sold in America today is a Tesla Model 3.

Talk about dominance. SpaceX, his tunneling company, Neuralink – all going strong.

And now Twitter! Go for it Elon – you've worked wonders with technology.

Now go straighten out social media.