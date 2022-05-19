Varney slams Biden over inflation, gas, border surge: 'It's all on him'

FOX Business' Stuart Varney , during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." ripped Biden over inflation, record-high gas prices, and the migrant surge, arguing the crises are "all on him."

STUART VARNEY: The country is reeling from one crisis to another. But the president takes no responsibility. His defenders say inflation, the border, the looming recession: not his fault. You'll hear the expression: "it’s not on him"!

I disagree. A lot of what's going on is "on him."

He caved to the climate crowd and ended America’s energy independence. These record-high gas and diesel prices are "on him."

He has always supported the open borders crowd, and look what we've got: millions of illegals flooding into our country since he took office. And when Title 42 is lifted, get ready for a new, massive surge. The border crisis is "on him."

The baby formula shortage? That’s "on" the incompetence of his administration. The FDA dropped the ball on re-opening the Abbott plant.

The stock market sell-off? Your 401(k) is way down because of rising inflation, and inflation "is on him." He spends by the trillion. He re-appointed Fed Chair Powell who prints money by the trillion, and he sends out his inexperienced press secretary to blame someone else.

This is not leadership. Its deflection, its excuse-making, and it’s very worrying, because the three big problems that Biden is trying to walk away from, are all likely to get worse.

Inflation: 10%. Gas, $5 or $6 a gallon. A recession, another border surge, all on the way – and with Biden in the Oval Office, where the buck stops, it’s all ON HIM.