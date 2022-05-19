Inflation is a ‘Biden issue,' says Rep. Roger Williams

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, ripped the Biden administration for referring to inflation in the U.S. as "Putin's price hike" and instead said that the soaring prices is a "Biden issue."

REP. ROGER WILLIAMS: Well, look it's not Putin. I mean, they're just trying to get away from it. You're exactly right. I mean, it's a Biden issue. We're printing money, and we're borrowing the money as soon as we get the printing press, our supply chains are broken. We need to fix that. And so, you know, this inflation thing is going to continue until they come up with a plan. But we got to quit spending money like we're doing. And, you know, it's a real issue. But this printing this money and borrowing it is a real, real issue. And I remember back in '81 when wee had high inflation, and now you look at we get negative GDP, high inflation, raising interest rates. That's a real problem they've got to address for Main Street America, for sure.

