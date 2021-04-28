Biden's American Families Plan is 'anti-family': Sen. Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., argued Wednesday on ‘Varney & Co.’ that President Biden’s proposed American Families Plan is ‘disgusting’ and ‘favors’ elitists.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: Stuart, it is the anti-family plan. And as Hillary just said, trillions in tax increases. You know, we used to talk about a billion here, a billion there. With Joe Biden, it's a trillion here and a trillion there. Plus, what this would do is incentivize women to rely on the federal government to organize their lives. It takes away from them the ability to organize their family life as they would like to organize it.

BIDEN MOVES TO EXTEND KEY PARTS OF COVID-19 RELIEF BILLS WITH AMERICAN FAMILIES PLAN

This is something that will be a gut punch to this economy. Yes, this is something that favors the urban. It favors the rich. It favors the elitists. It favors those that want power and control over every single minute of your day. It is disgusting.

I hope that we're able to block every single bit of this. 2022 cannot get here fast enough so that we see Republicans regain control of the House and the Senate. These guys are trying to do a fast drive to socialism - upping your taxes, federalizing elections, packing the courts, the green new deal. It is unbelievable the way they're trying to radically transform this country.

This does not serve the American people well, and I'm going to fight it every step of the way.

