Zuckerberg apologizes after massive Facebook outage leaves millions in the dark

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued an apology after Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went dark for six hours during a massive, global outage.

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," Zuckerberg posted to his Facebook account Monday.

Thousands of users reported outages on the apps at about 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday. By the afternoon, millions were reporting issues and Downdetector, a company that tracks issues and outages with apps and websites, said it was the "largest outage" it's ever recorded.

"The Facebook outage continues and has become the largest outage we’ve ever seen on Downdetector with over 10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe. See the latest information with this recently updated post," Downdetector tweeted.

It was the longest outage for Facebook since a 2008 outage, when it went dark for nearly an entire day.

Service was restored by Monday evening, with Facebook spokesman Andy Stone also issuing an apology to users.

"Facebook services coming back online now - may take some time to get to 100%. To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I'm sorry," Stone tweeted at 6:46 p.m. on Monday.

A Facebook blog post explained that its engineering teams found that "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt."

"We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change. We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime," the statement read.

The outages left Facebook shares taking a roughly a 5% hit, and even bumped Zuckerberg from the #5 to #6 spot on Forbes’s list of the world’s wealthiest people. Zuckerberg owns about 15% of the company’s stock and the outages cost him more than $6 billion in personal wealth on Monday.