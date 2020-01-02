Expand / Collapse search
Business Leaders

Zoom founder: Immigrant tech CEOs show we should 'embrace' immigrant talent

Microsoft CEO, other tech leaders show immigration can 'drive innovation,' Eric Yuan says

By FOXBusiness
Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan, who is from China, shares his thoughts on the U.S. immigration debate.

Zoom founder on immigration and the tech industry

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan, who is from China, shares his thoughts on the U.S. immigration debate.

When it comes to the immigration debate, look at the number of tech founders and CEOs that are from other countries, said the founder of Zoom.

“We’ve got to understand which part [of immigration law] is doing well,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said on FOX Business’ “Barron’s Roundtable.” “We've got to double down on that.”

Yuan applied for a U.S. visa nine times before getting approved and is now a billionaire with over 1,500 U.S. employees at his video conference company.

He pointed to tech leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella, who is originally from India.

“We’ve got to embrace those talents,” Yuan said. “For those who wanted to come [here] and to work for the high tech community, I think we should embrace more talents, to drive innovation.”

