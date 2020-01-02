Zoom founder: Immigrant tech CEOs show we should 'embrace' immigrant talent

Watch the full interview on "Barron's Roundtable" on FOX Business, Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

When it comes to the immigration debate, look at the number of tech founders and CEOs that are from other countries, said the founder of Zoom.

“We’ve got to understand which part [of immigration law] is doing well,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said on FOX Business’ “Barron’s Roundtable.” “We've got to double down on that.”

Yuan applied for a U.S. visa nine times before getting approved and is now a billionaire with over 1,500 U.S. employees at his video conference company.

He pointed to tech leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella, who is originally from India.

“We’ve got to embrace those talents,” Yuan said. “For those who wanted to come [here] and to work for the high tech community, I think we should embrace more talents, to drive innovation.”

