Ye breaks Twitter silence after nearly 2 years, Elon Musk says 'Welcome back'

Performer and business mogul Ye returned to social media platform Twitter on Saturday after nearly two years of silence.

Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — posted a photo of himself with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to Twitter with a caption claiming he was removed from the company's Instagram platform.

"Look at this Mark," Ye wrote. "How you gone kick me off instagram […] You used to be my n----."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

Ye separately posted a photo of a hat with "2024" printed on the brim. He had last posted Nov. 4, 2020.

Musk's support is noteworthy due to his ongoing legal battle with Twitter that could decide the future of the platform and its censorship policies.

A judge in Delaware has halted Twitter's pending litigation against Musk , granting the Tesla CEO more time to close his $44 billion acquisition deal after previously trying to back out of it.

Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, previously told FOX Business in a statement that Twitter "offered Mr. Musk billions off the transaction price."

Musk sent a letter to Twitter on Tuesday stating that he intends to proceed with his original $54.20 per share offer agreed to by the parties in April.

The letter noted that the move depends on receipt of the deal's debt financing and provided the Delaware Court of Chancery stays Twitter's lawsuit against him and adjourns the upcoming legal trial.

Ye has reignited his activism as of late, claiming that he has in the past been pressured to disavow his beliefs and come into line with a more consumable, business-friendly public image.

"It drove me crazy to not be able to say that I like Trump," Ye said in his exclusive "Tucker Carlson Tonight" interview that aired on Friday.

Ye continued, "It drove - because think about it, it’s me. Imagine me not being able to say what I wanted. What is the point of being famous? What is the point of having millions of people love your music? What was the point of having a voice if you can’t even use your own voice and connect it to your own opinions? That’s where the disconnect happened.