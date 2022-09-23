Kanye West talks severing partnerships with Adidas and Gap

Kanye West is addressing his ongoing battles with Adidas and Gap.

West, 45, was a guest on Good Morning America on Thursday where he addressed his legal troubles, as well as his future political moves. The rapper also touched on the ongoing conflict seen with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

"What was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening in my home," West said, addressing the conflicts of co-parenting he’s been facing.

"It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children, I co-created the product at Adidas, I co-created the product at Gap — and there’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination," he added.

Last week, West - who goes by Ye - sought to terminate his partnership with Gap, according to the New York Times. In June 2021, Gap and West teamed up for a 10-year collaboration, which was intended to feature clothing items designed by West.

He’s also been expressing issues with Adidas on social media. The brand exclusively produces his iconic "Yeezy" footwear line.

In an interview with Bloomberg, West expressed that he is no longer interested in having partnerships and wants to take his brands solo.

"It’s time for me to go it alone," West told the outlet.

"It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience."

During the Good Morning America interview, West was asked, "How do you move forward now in the fashion industry when they’re saying you can’t even show Yeezy products, but anything bearing that likeness?"

He responded, "Oh, we got some new lawyers. We really had to level up and show ’em, really show ’em, who’s the new boss in town."