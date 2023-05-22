Windows 11 Phone Link feature could be exploited by cyberstalkers to spy on iPhones: report

Microsoft’s new Phone Link feature for Windows 11 allowing iPhone users to view notifications on their Windows computers could be subject to cyber-attacks, according to a report.

App developer Certo Software said the new Windows 11 feature raises concerns about potential security lapses that could be exploited by cyberstalkers to target iPhone users, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

Phone Link, which has existed for a while, allows users to connect their Android phone to their PC through an internet connection.

Cyberstalkers with physical access to someone else's iPhone can set up Phone Link with their own Windows computer and monitor their iMessages and phone calls without tipping off the victim, according to the report.

Last month, Microsoft released the Phone Link feature for iOS to all Windows 11 users with iMessage support in 39 languages across 85 markets in the world.

Potential cyberstalkers can easily set up the app on someone else’s iPhone without a clear indication their data is being shared, Indo-Asian News Service reported.

This type of cyberstalking can be used by abusive partners, parents, or friends to track a victim’s location.

Users could, however, check the Bluetooth devices their iPhone automatically pairs with, and unpair their device in Settings if they see a device they do not recognize.

Microsoft and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox Business.