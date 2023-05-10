Google introduces new AI features, Pixel Fold smartphone

Expand / Collapse search
Google on Wednesday announced new features for its products that are enhanced by artificial intelligence. 

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told attendees at the annual Google I/O developer conference that the tech giant was "reimagining all [its] core products, including search" in a "big platform shift." 

Some of those changes were enhancements to areas Google was already working on. 

For example, travelers can preview their journeys with its Immersive View for routes. 

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai delivers the keynote address

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai delivers the keynote address at the Google I/O developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 10, 2023, in Mountain View, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

That will begin rolling out in the coming months to Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo and Venice.

In addition, the company said Magic Editor in Google Photos would make complex editing easier, using generative AI and a combination of AI techniques. Users will be able to create new content to fill in gaps after repositioning a subject, or make a sky brighter and less cloudy. Google plans to give select Pixel phones early access to that later in the year. 

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

After announcing MusicLM in January, people can sign up to try it in AI Test Kitchen on the web, Android or iOS. The experimental AI tool can turn text descriptions into music. 

Pichai also introduced AI updates in Gmail, allowing it to write emails for users in Help Me Write.  

Sissie Hsiao at the Google I/O developers conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Sissie Hsiao, a Vice President at Google and General Manager for Google Assistant and Bard, at the Google I/O developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 10, 2023, in Mountain View, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Search Generative Experience was also demonstrated at the event. Microsoft's Bing is getting a similar upgrade. Users can sign up to test Google's experience.

Pichai also launched PaLM 2: Google's newest large language model which is powering Google's updated Bard chat tool. That is now available in preview.

Bard, Google's answer to ChatGPT, is an experiment that launched fewer than two months ago. It is also getting upgrades and Google said it would remove the waitlist in a move that opens Bard up to more than 180 countries and territories — with more coming soon.

Google also unveiled a $1,799 foldable smartphone – the Pixel Fold. Preorders begin May 10 and the product will begin shipping next month. It's the company's first foray into the foldable phone market.