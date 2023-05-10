Google introduces new AI features, Pixel Fold smartphone

Google on Wednesday announced new features for its products that are enhanced by artificial intelligence.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told attendees at the annual Google I/O developer conference that the tech giant was "reimagining all [its] core products, including search" in a "big platform shift."

Some of those changes were enhancements to areas Google was already working on.

For example, travelers can preview their journeys with its Immersive View for routes.

GOOGLE, OPENAI TO RESTRICT PUBLIC AI RESEARCH RELEASES AS COMPETITION HEATS UP

That will begin rolling out in the coming months to Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo and Venice.

In addition, the company said Magic Editor in Google Photos would make complex editing easier, using generative AI and a combination of AI techniques. Users will be able to create new content to fill in gaps after repositioning a subject, or make a sky brighter and less cloudy. Google plans to give select Pixel phones early access to that later in the year.

After announcing MusicLM in January, people can sign up to try it in AI Test Kitchen on the web, Android or iOS. The experimental AI tool can turn text descriptions into music.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pichai also introduced AI updates in Gmail, allowing it to write emails for users in Help Me Write.

Search Generative Experience was also demonstrated at the event. Microsoft's Bing is getting a similar upgrade. Users can sign up to test Google's experience.

Pichai also launched PaLM 2: Google's newest large language model which is powering Google's updated Bard chat tool. That is now available in preview.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bard, Google's answer to ChatGPT, is an experiment that launched fewer than two months ago. It is also getting upgrades and Google said it would remove the waitlist in a move that opens Bard up to more than 180 countries and territories — with more coming soon.

Google also unveiled a $1,799 foldable smartphone – the Pixel Fold. Preorders begin May 10 and the product will begin shipping next month. It's the company's first foray into the foldable phone market.