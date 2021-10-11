'Star Trek’s' Shatner going to space on Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket, admires 'remarkable' vision

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" series, is headed for the stars again – this time in the real world – with the help of Jeff Bezos.

The actor will be traveling aboard Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard NS-18 on Wednesday for an approximately 11-minute flight.

When asked why he’s traveling with Bezos' company instead of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which also made an offer, Shatner said it’s "because the opportunity presented itself."

"It’s not that I don’t love each of those billionaires," he said on FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast." "You know, Jeff Bezos’ vision is really [a] remarkable, practical one."

Shatner will be joined by Blue Origin vice president of New Shepard mission and flight operations Audrey Powers.

The celebrity’s trip is making headlines not only due to Shatner’s fame but because of his age. Last week, Blue Origin confirmed Shatner will become the oldest person to travel to space at 90-years old.

However, the sci-fi star didn’t seem too concerned when talking with FOX Business host Neil Cavuto.

"The only thing about age that has application to this particular vehicle is getting in and out of the seat with any kind of arthritis," he said.

He added getting in and out of the seats is "a chore" under Earth’s gravity conditions, but "of course [the ship is] designed to float."

When Cavuto asked Shatner what he would do once he gets to space, the actor said he'd look out the window.

"I’m going to see the vastness of space and the fragility of the earth and I’m going to continue that theme in my thinking and in my work," he explained.

Liftoff for the historic flight on Oct. 13 is currently slated for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time from Launch Site One in West Texas. The trip comes after Blue Origin completed its first successful crewed suborbital spaceflight in July, which flew 66.5 miles above Earth.

In addition to playing Capt. Kirk on television, Shatner starred in seven "Star Trek" movies, one of which he directed. He also currently serves as the host and executive producer of the History Channel's "The UnXplained," a nonfiction series that explores the world’s most inexplicable mysteries.

