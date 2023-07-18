White House announces 'trust mark' program identifying secure electronics

The White House announced a new program Tuesday to identify and mark electronics deemed secure from hacking.

President Biden's administration is partnering with consumer electronic manufacturers and retail companies to create the new certification program.

"It will allow Americans to confidently identify which internet- and Bluetooth-connected devices are cybersecure," Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger told the media.

Products found to be sufficiently secure against hacking will be brandished with a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark — a shield icon denoting its certification.

The trust mark initiative will be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission and see participation from Amazon, Google, Samsung, Logitech, Best Buy and others.

"Once the FCC stands up the program, consumers will begin to see a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark and QR code on various connected products, linking to information about the product’s security protections," said Consumer Technology Association President and CEO Gary Shapiro.

He continued, "QR codes, the modern-day version of a label, are easily accessible to consumers buying either in-store or online. Consumers can quickly understand which products are built with certain protections to defend against cyber criminals and intruders, and whether devices are equipped with up-to-date software."

The program is being compared to ENERGY STAR, a federal venture program run jointly by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency.

A wide range of devices will be eligible for certification with the trust mark, including TVs, baby monitors, security cameras and more.