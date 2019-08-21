Energy Star: Set thermostats to this temperature to save money

The Department of Energy's recommendation to keep your home between 78 and 85 degrees is sparking a heated debate.

Continue Reading Below

Energy Star, a federal program run by the DOE, said people should set their thermostat to 78 degrees when they are home, 85 degrees when away and 82 degrees when sleeping.

The DOE also said to use ceiling fans in order to keep cool.

The report started a social media frenzy after a reporter shared the recommendation on Twitter.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In order to save money on your energy bill in spring and summer months, the Energy Department recommends setting your thermostat "as high as comfortably possible."

"The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be," the Energy Department's said on its website.

The DOE warns that setting the thermostat to a colder setting than normal when turning on the air conditioner could cost you more money.

"It will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense," the department said.