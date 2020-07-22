Expand / Collapse search
When will Apple release iPhone 12?

Release has been pushed back due to coronavirus-related production delays

Apple could be carbon neutral by 2030

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 12 sometime in October or November, according to multiple reports citing Japanese site Mac Otakara.

The tech giant usually unveils its new iPhones in early September, but due to coronavirus-related production delays, this year's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are expected at a later-than-usual date.

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models are displayed as customers shop at Apple's flagship Fifth Avenue store on Sept. 20, 2019, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless iPhone 12 models could be released even later in November, Apple news website MacRumors reported citing Chinese supply chain sources who spoke to Mac Otakara.

While the Japanese site has a "mixed track record" for sharing reliable release dates, according to Mac Rumors, a number of tech outlets have reported expected delays in the new iPhone lineup release.

