Want to work in Big Tech? Here are companies with the fastest (and slowest) hiring processes

Applying to work at a major technology company often means facing stiff competition and rigorous vetting, which can be a lengthy process. For those interested in taking a shot, new data shows how long it can take to make it through the hiring process at various Big Tech giants once a person gets their foot in the door.

A recent study published by Career.io ranked 100 top U.S. companies on the average time between a candidate's first interview and a job offer, and found Uber and Amazon topped the tech sector with the fastest turnaround times at 9.34 days and 10.11 days, respectively.

However, the data included all types of workers – not just tech-focused jobs like software engineers – which played a part in pushing both the rideshare behemoth and the nation's largest delivery service to the top of the list.

"Both Uber and Amazon have a reputation for hiring with flexibility in their workforce," Career.io career expert Amanda Augustine told FOX Business. "The speed of drivers and warehouse workers' onboarding has resulted in an expedited interview process, highlighting the operational priorities within the tech sector."

Popular streaming service Netflix captured the No. 3 spot on the list with a hiring turnaround time of 14.23 days, followed by AI chipmaker Nvidia (15.69) and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (17.25).

At the other end of the spectrum, Augustine noted, "Among the big-name firms, there are those that move at a slower pace."

The company with the lengthiest hiring process is Oracle, where successful candidates can expect a 25.25-day average wait between sitting for an interview and receiving an offer. Apple was found to have the second-slowest process according to the study, at 22.05 days.

Augustine explained, "The interview processes at Oracle and Apple are more rigorous than their competitors, which could indicate their need to secure the industry's top talent, while maintaining the innovative edge necessary for leadership in technology."

The company with the third-longest hiring process is Salesforce at 21.69, while Adobe was not far behind at 21.34. Notoriously-choosy Google has the fifth-slowest process at 20.74 days.

"Candidates are required to wait over 20 days to secure a job at Google while both their technical and behavioral abilities are being tested," Augustine said. "And, as it’s Google, interviewers like to throw in a few curveballs to identify the candidates who know how to think outside the box."