Top-rated smart home automation gadgets for easy living

As the years go on, homes continue to adopt the latest technology— from appliances to helpful electronic devices. The smart home automation market marries these two departments and delivers innovative gadgets that make daily tasks a breeze. From wireless lighting adjustments to interior climate control, home automation is taking over and it doesn’t show signs of slowing.

According to a report by Market Watch, the global smart home automation market was valued at $74.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $163.46 billion by 2025.

For homeowners and apartment dwellers who are looking to assign menial tasks elsewhere, smart home automation gadgets can help make life easier.

If kicking off home automation is a confusing endeavor, FOX Business identified five key categories in the smart home automation market and identified a few of the top-rated gadgets online. Reviews of the gadgets below mentioned products come from review analyzer Fakespot.

Smart lights

Fumbling for a light switch in the middle of the night is a frustration most people can relate to. However, with a smart light system installed, a room or whole house can be brightened with the simple tap of a smartphone button, wireless switcher or voice command. No clapping required.

Philips Hue A19 60W Equivalent Wireless Starter Kit, Fakespot rating: A

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart A19 LED Light Bulb — Multicolor, Fakespot rating: A

Sengled A19 Add-on Smart LED Bulb (2-Pack), Fakespot rating: A

Smart AC and fans

For individuals who live in extremely hot locales, having a reliable cooling system is of utmost importance for comfy living. Smart air conditioners and fans allow users to activate cooling over wide distances via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, so entering a stifling room can be a thing of the past.

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower 172 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier and Fan, Fakespot rating: A

Frigidaire Gallery 350 Sq. Ft. 8,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner, Fakespot rating: A

LG 550 Sq. Ft. Smart Window Air Conditioner, Fakespot rating: A

Smart thermostats

Avoid having a room be too warm or cold with an intuitive and precise smart thermostat. Utilizing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and voice assistant connectivity, a smart thermostat monitors and adapts to a household’s temperature preferences while also allowing for instant adjustment when need be—all of which can be done when you’re not in the room or are at a distance doing other tasks.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat – 3rd Generation, Fakespot rating: A

Honeywell T5+ Smart Programmable Touch-Screen Wi-Fi Thermostat, Fakespot rating: A

ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control, Fakespot rating: A

Smoke and carbon detectors

Safety is a top priority for any home, which is why smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are required in every one. The smart versions of these gadgets function much like regular ones do, but with Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows a detector to send an instant alert to an occupant’s smartphone whether the person is inside the home or outside running errands.

First Alert Smoke and CO Alarm with Voice and Location, Fakespot rating: A

Google Nest Protect 2nd Generation Battery Smart Smoke/CO Alarm, Fakespot rating: A

Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Listener, Fakespot rating: A

Smart sprinklers

Automatic sprinklers have been a staple in many yards throughout the U.S. The smart home market has made it a point to upgrade these systems with app and voice controls, weather sensors, auto-scheduling and yard watering feedback based on soil analysis. Smart sprinklers can also help to lower a home’s water bill.

Rachio 8-zone 3rd Generation Smart Sprinkler Controller, Fakespot rating: A

Rain Bird SST900IN Simple-to-Set Sprinkler System Controller Irrigation Timer, Fakespot rating: A

RainMachine Pro-8, Cloud Independent, Touch, 8 Zones, Wi-Fi/Ethernet Irrigation, Fakespot rating: B