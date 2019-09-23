Top-rated smart-home gadgets to keep you safe

Having a safe home is the ultimate American dream. In the real world, however, crime sometimes interferes.

That’s why it comes as no surprise the global smart-home security market was valued at about $670 million in 2017 and may increase to $2.66 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Market Watch.

Since shopping for smart-home technology can be overwhelming, FOX Business identified five key categories in the smart-home market and found top-rated gadgets online. To ensure the validity of the ratings, each listed item was put through review analyzer Fakespot.

Security camera systems

Depending on the size of a home, multiple cameras may be needed for the interior or exterior of the structure. For cases like these, security camera systems can help people keep an eye on points of entry or prized possessions throughout their living space.

<strong>Arlo Pro 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 720p Security Camera System </strong>Fakespot Rating: B

<strong>SimpliSafe SimpliCam Indoor HD Wi-Fi Security Camera </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Wireless Security Camera </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

Smart locks

With the invention of smart locks, homeowners can kiss the days of forgetting their keys goodbye. With the use of Wi-Fi, keypads and touch screens, doors can be secured without a physical key.

<strong>August Smart Lock+ Connect </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Kwikset Ring SmartCode Z-Wave Deadbolt Lock </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Yale Assure Lock SL Key Free Touchscreen Smart Lock </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

Contact alarms

Nobody wants to go through a home invasion, but if it does happen, homeowners need to know right away. That’s where contact alarms come in, with loud chimes that signal when a door or window has been forced open.

<strong>Eve Door/Window Wireless Contact Sensor </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Ring Alarm Contact Sensor </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>SimpliSafe Glassbreak Sensor </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

Motion sensors

Wi-Fi enabled motion sensors can keep homeowners alert to movement around the premisues -- and outsiders spooked enough not to trespass.

<strong>Google Nest Detect </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Philips Hue Motion Sensor </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

<strong>Samsung Motion Sensor </strong>Fakespot Rating: A

Video doorbells

Video doorbells are one of the most popular purchases for smart-home newbies because they use Wi-Fi to show homeowners who's at their doorstep in real time. Alerts can be sent directly to a smartphone or footage can be reviewed through cloud storage.