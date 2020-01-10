Verizon 'disrupts the cable industry,' offers customers more cable and internet choices

Verizon is getting rid of cable/internet bundles and offering customers more choices for TV and internet plans, the company announced Thursday.

Customers will now be able to choose Fios internet speeds and cable packages separately without having to choose from limited bundle plans, change plans as often as once a month and select specific channels they want to have on their TVs through a new Fios program called "Mix and Match," according to a press release.

“Customers have been loud and clear about their frustrations with cable, and we’ve listened," Verizon Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products Frank Boulben said in a statement. "As a result, we’re transforming our approach to Internet and TV offers by giving customers more choices and more transparency.”

"Customers are tired of having to buy a bundle with services they don’t want to get the best rates, and then discover that those rates didn’t include extra fees and surcharges. We’re putting an end to the traditional bundle contract and putting customers in control," he added.

Customers will also get a free month of YouTube TV or five TV shows out of 200 available networks for the first month that they participate in "Mix and Match" so Verizon can select the right package for customers. They can also "Test Drive" channels for 60 days before they commit.

No matter what shows customers choose, they will still have access to major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Telemundo and Univision, the release says.

