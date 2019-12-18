Verizon confirms dialing error for customers overnight

Verizon confirmed on Wednesday morning that a number of wireless customers received error messages when they tried to place phone calls to long-distance landline numbers overnight.

"This issue was resolved at 6:30am ET. We apologize for any inconvenience," Verizon told FOX Business.

Verizon told FOX Business it did not know how many customers were affected and was "still investigating" the issue.

The website Downdetector reported spikes in Verizon problems at midnight and around 7 p.m. About half of the issues were with mobile phone service, with the other half of issues split between mobile internet and landline internet.

"Most reported locations" for service outages included New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha and several other cities spread out across the U.S., according to Downdetector.

