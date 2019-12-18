Expand / Collapse search
Verizon confirms dialing error for customers overnight

Some wireless customers weren't able to place calls

By FOXBusiness
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg discusses the future of 5G and the threat posed by Chinese intellectual property theft. video

Verizon CEO: We will have 5G mobile technology in 30 cities by year end

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg discusses the future of 5G and the threat posed by Chinese intellectual property theft.

Verizon confirmed on Wednesday morning that a number of wireless customers received error messages when they tried to place phone calls to long-distance landline numbers overnight.

"This issue was resolved at 6:30am ET. We apologize for any inconvenience," Verizon told FOX Business.

VERIZON POWERS UP FIRST 5G SHIPYARD IN US

Verizon told FOX Business it did not know how many customers were affected and was "still investigating" the issue.

The website Downdetector reported spikes in Verizon problems at midnight and around 7 p.m. About half of the issues were with mobile phone service, with the other half of issues split between mobile internet and landline internet.

"Most reported locations" for service outages included New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha and several other cities spread out across the U.S., according to Downdetector.

