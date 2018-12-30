Verizon, Disney reach agreement to end carriage spat

Disney and Verizon reached an agreement to end a carriage spat that would have left some customers unable to view ABC, sports giant ESPN and other channels owned by Disney, the two companies announced Sunday.

“Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement. Details will be released in the coming days,” the companies said in a joint statement on Twitter.

The deadline for the two companies to reach an agreement was Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.