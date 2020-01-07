Verizon, AT&T to testify on California wildfire outages that affected millions

Representatives from AT&T and Verizon will testify before Congress on Wednesday as lawmakers look into Californians' loss of phone service during high-risk fire conditions in October 2019.

Continue Reading Below

Utilities like San Francisco-based Pacific Gas & Electric proactively shut off hundreds of thousands of California customers' power at once in anticipation of high winds. Power shutoffs are meant to cut the risk of wildfires that have plagued California repeatedly in recent years.

PG&E BEGINS CUTTING ABOUT 800,000 CALIFORNIANS' POWER DUE TO WILDFIRE RISK

Jeff Luong, AT&T's vice president of radio access network construction, and Verizon's Chief Legislative Counsel Jesus Roman will testify in front of the Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee on Wednesday.

"The loss of electric power impacted multiple downstream essential services that rely on electricity to operate, including telecommunications," the committee wrote in a backgrounder. "While some customers may have been prepared to lose power, many Californians were not prepared to lose telecommunications service. Telecommunications outages limited Californians' ability to call 911, receive emergency notifications, and conduct business."

Three utilities shut off power for more than 1.1 million customers in late October, but their impact on telecommunications is unknown, according to data from the California Public Utilities Commission cited by the committee.

"According to data from the FCC, up to 27 percent of Sonoma County's wireless cell sites were out of service during the period in which responders conducted evacuations and fire response for the Kincade Fire," the committee wrote, referring to the fire that burned in late October and early November.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PCG PG & E CORP. 10.61 +0.23 +2.22%

FOX Business talked to business owners affected by the power shutoffs in October.

Business owner Ed Susman of Equilibrium Tuning estimated he'd lose around $5,000 on day one of the shutdown alone. His shop is located halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We had to shut down the shop. I had to send my employees home and try to contact my customers to tell them we can't service them today. We don't know when this is going to be over because PG&E left it open," he told FOX Business.

FOX Business' inquiries to Verizon and AT&T were not returned at the time of publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE