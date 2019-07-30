Delivery drivers taking a bite out of your food?

Hospitality expert, Jon Taffer, best known as the host of reality TV series ‘Bar Rescue,’ is certain delivery drivers are taking a bite out of your food order.

“I believe the numbers, Stu. I think they’re eating a couple of our shrimps here and there,” he said during an interview with Stuart Varney on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” Tuesday.

A new study from restaurant supplier US Foods found that 28 percent of delivery drivers have eaten some of their customers’ food. US Foods surveyed 1,518 American adults who have used food delivery apps, including UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates from May 9 to 13.

Taffer said regulations may be necessary, telling Varney, “Maybe there should be health codes that regulate the packaging until delivery.”

Although Taffer suggested the regulations could be avoided if the industry could set its own standards for packaging that would reassure consumers that their food was not tampered with.

“I think as an industry we need to look at creating some type of a safety seal that’s a standard that everybody uses for delivery,” Taffer said.