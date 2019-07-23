Starbucks to deliver nationwide in early 2020 through Uber Eats partnership

Coffee lovers around the country can soon have their caffeine jolt arrive at their door, thanks to Starbucks and Uber Eats.

The companies announced their expanded collaboration in a news release Tuesday, saying people will be able to use the Starbucks Delivers program nationally by early 2020, with Uber Eats as “the preferred delivery provider.”

The development arose after a successful rollout in 11 markets, the news release said. Included among the companies’ joined efforts will be a concentration on “a quick order-to-door delivery window.”

“Our customers are huge Starbucks fans and love being able to get their favorite items delivered with Uber Eats speed,” Jason Droege, who is the vice president of UberEverything, said. “We’re excited to expand our partnership across the United States to make ordering their favorite coffee and breakfast sandwich as easy as requesting a ride.”

The partnership also allows the Seattle coffee chain to “take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are,” Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer for Starbucks, said.