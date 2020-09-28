Uber wins back London license

Uber will be allowed to continue operating in London after the company won a court appeal on Monday against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license.

Continue Reading Below

The ruling ended after a nearly yearlong battle with London transportation officials who refused to renew Uber's license over safety concerns in the fall of 2019.

"Despite their historical faillings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV operator's license," Deputy Chief Magistrate Tanweer Ikram wrote in his decision.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 35.92 +1.46 +4.24%

However, Ikram noted that he would like to "hear from the advocates on conditions and on my determination as to the length of a licence."

UBER CEO, LONDON MAYOR FACE OFF AFTER ALLEGEDLY FRAUDULENT DRIVERS CITYWIDE BAN

Last November, London’s transit authority refused to renew Uber’s operating license over concerns about impostor drivers. Transport for London cited “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk” in its decision not to extend Uber’s license.

It was the latest chapter in Uber’s rocky history with London transport officials, who have tightened scrutiny on the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company over concerns about passenger safety and security.

Uber called the decision “extraordinary and wrong."

“We understand we’re held to a high bar, as we should be. But this TfL decision is just wrong,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted “Over the last 2 years we have fundamentally changed how we operate in London.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TFL had revoked Uber’s license once before, in 2017, but a court later granted it a license lasting 15 months, which TFL then extended for two more months in September, but with added 20 conditions.

Representatives for Uber have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS