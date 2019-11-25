Expand / Collapse search
Uber CEO responds to London ban, says fight not over

Associated Press
FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos asks Uber users about the company's plan to record audio from passengers' rides to promote safety.

Are Uber users comfortable with their rides being recorded?

FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos asks Uber users about the company’s plan to record audio from passengers’ rides to promote safety.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has responded to London’s transit authority saying it is not renewing Uber’s license to operate in the British capital.

Transport for London cited “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk.”

In response, Khosrowshahi tweeted the following:

The ride hailing company’s license expires at midnight Monday.

Uber vowed to appeal the decision. The company can continue operating while it does.

The transit authority said that despite addressing some issues, it “does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future.”

As a result, Transport for London has deemed Uber “not fit and proper at this time.”

Uber said in a statement that the decision not to renew its London license “is extraordinary and wrong.”