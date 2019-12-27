Expand / Collapse search
Uber buys $9.5M parcel near Pittsburgh for self-driving test track

The San Francisco ride-hailing giant bought the nearly 600-acre parcel in Findlay Township through an Uber affiliate from a developer

Associated Press

Uber Advanced Technologies Group Head Eric Meyhofer on the company's research into self-driving cars.Video

PITTSBURGH -- Uber is increasing its footprint in the Pittsburgh area with the purchase of a $9.5 million parcel to be used as a new test track for self-driving cars.

Uber Technologies spokeswoman Sarah Abboud confirmed the purchase to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review but said she could not immediately share more details about the plan.

The San Francisco ride-hailing giant bought the nearly 600-acre parcel in Findlay Township through an Uber affiliate from a developer, the Imperial Land Corp., according to land company President Jerry Bunda.

The headquarters for Uber's autonomous vehicles branch, the Advanced Technologies Group, remains in the city's Strip District, where it leases a 50-acre plot in Hazelwood Green to test self-driving cars. But the company has been looking for a new location for the test track.

That lease expires in 2023 and is not expected to be renewed, Abboud said.

