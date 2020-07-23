Twitter says it's exploring subscription options — here's why

Twitter is in the "early stages" of exploring ways to increase revenue outside of advertising, including "subscriptions and other approaches," the social media mammoth told investors Thursday.

"[A]lthough our exploration is very early and we do not expect any revenue attributable to these opportunities in 2020, you may see tests or hear us talk more about them as our work progresses," the company said in its second-quarter letter to shareholders.

Twitter on Thursday also reported the largest growth on record in monetizable daily users, up 34 percent from a year ago. However, the company was still unable to turn a profit in the three months through June.

Twitter has been in the news after a series of high-profile hacks earlier in July that set both the political and business worlds on edge. Hackers targeted about 130 accounts, many of them belonging to prominent individuals. The FBI is investigating.

Twitter's interest in increasing its non-ad revenue comes after hundreds of advertisers began boycotting Facebook for not doing enough to stop hate speech on the social media platform starting on July 1.

