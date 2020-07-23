Twitter daily users surge by most on record

Twitter Inc. reported the largest growth on record in monetizable daily users as its audience hunkered down at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was still unable to turn a profit in the three months through June.

The San Francisco-based social media platform lost $1.2 billion, or an adjusted $1.39 per share, as revenue fell 19 percent from a year ago to $683.4 million. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting a breakeven quarter on an adjusted basis and revenue of $707.5 million.

The number of monetizable daily active users grow to 186 million, up 34 percent from a year ago.

"Our product work is paying off, with tremendous growth in audience and engagement,” CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement.

