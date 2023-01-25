Expand / Collapse search
Twitter sees ad spending fall over 70% in Dec

Twitter saw ad revenue in December fall 71% from a year ago as top advertisers slashed their spending

Elon Musk's 'chaotic' Twitter takeover muddles his mission: Eric Hippeau

Advertising spending on Twitter took a drastic hit in December following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Data from an advertising research firm showed top advertisers slashed their spending by 71%.

According to the Standard Media Index (SMI) data, ad spending on Twitter in November fell 55% from last year.

That was the same month that Musk restored suspended accounts and released a paid account verification that resulted in scammers impersonating corporations, according to research firm Pathmatics.

TWITTER TO BRING BACK SOME POLITICAL ADVERTISING

Elon Musk in a jacket with a phone displaying the Twitter logo behind him

In this photo illustration, Elon Musk is pictured with a Twitter logo displayed on a smartphone screen.  (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

At the time, two large advertising companies advised clients to temporarily pause their paid advertising on Twitter.

That came during a time traditionally known for higher ad spending as brands promote their products during the holiday season.

The recent data from SMI comes as Twitter is moving to reverse the advertiser exodus.

AD GIANTS TELL BRANDS TO PAUSE TWITTER SPENDING: REPORT

The Twitter headquarters building

Low-angle view of sign with logo on the facade of the headquarters of social network Twitter in the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco.  ((Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Twitter has introduced initiatives, offering some free ads, lifting a ban on political advertising and allowing companies greater control over the positioning of their ads.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Fourteen of the top 30 advertisers on Twitter stopped all advertising on the platform after Musk took charge on Oct. 27, according to Pathmatics estimates.

In a November event, Musk addressed the issue of companies pausing ads and said that he understands if advertisers "want to give it a minute."

Twitter logo on a phone

In this photo illustration a Twitter logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.  ((Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER WILL OFFER 'HIGHER PRICED' AD-FREE VERSION OF PLATFORM

Twitter's fourth-quarter revenue fell about 35% year-over-year due to a slump in advertising, technology-focused publication, the Information reported.

Advertising accounted for 89% of Twitter's $5.08 billion revenue in 2021.

Reuters contributed to this report.