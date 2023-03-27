Twitter says parts of platform's source code were leaked online: court docs

Parts of Twitter's source code used to run the social media platform were leaked online, the company said in a court filing.

In the legal document filed Friday with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter requested that Github, a Microsoft-owned internet hosting service for software development, remove the code from the site on which it was posted, The New York Times first reported.

Github indicated on its website that it has since complied with Twitter's request to take down the post.

Twitter said the leak included the "[p]roprietary source code for Twitter's platform and internal tools." The platform also revealed that the code was shared without permission by a user called "FreeSpeechEnthusiast," and requested that the court identify this person.

The social media giant has requested a subpoena for Github to disclose information pertaining to the leak.

The source code posting violates copyrights held by Twitter, the San Francisco-based company said in the filing.

The leak comes after CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter last year for $44 billion, although he now estimates the platform is worth less than half of that as the company has dealt with advertisers leaving.

Twitter has made massive layoffs since Musk took over, which the Federal Trade Commission is investigating as part of oversight of the company’s privacy and cybersecurity practices, according to documents detailed in a congressional report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.