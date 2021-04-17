Twitter users report outages, login errors

Twitter users on Friday evening and Saturday morning reported website and login errors.

"Tweets may not be loading for you," Twitter's support account tweeted Friday evening. "We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon."

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks real-time website outage reports, displayed more than 80,000 outage reports that occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday and about 9,000 reports around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Most users reported problems with the website (53%), login (28%) and mobile or iPad apps (27%).

Users reported technical difficulties from large metro areas around New York City; Washington, D.C.; Miami; Houston; Boston; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Seattle and other cities.

Twitter's Application Programming Interface (API) on Saturday displayed a message indicating that the platform was investigating a "possible irregularity."

"The Twitter data team is investigating a possible system irregularity currently affecting all Twitter API v2 endpoints starting at 2021-04-17 12:00 UTC," the message posted Saturday at 9 a.m. EST reads. "The presence and scope of any developer impact has not been determined at this time, but we will provide an update as soon as we know more."

Fox Business reached out to Twitter for comment.