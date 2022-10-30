Twitter fact-checks Biden claim on corporations making billions

President Biden on Friday was fact-checked by Twitter for inflating the number of corporations that were making billions.

In a tweet, purporting to give his followers "the facts," the president asserted that 55 corporations made $40 billion in 2020 and "paid zero in federal taxes."

The tweet included context added by readers, noting that Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act imposed a minimum tax on corporations with average pre-tax earnings greater than $1 billion.

It noted that of the 55 corporations mentioned by President Biden, only 14 had earnings greater than $1 billion and would be eligible under Biden’s tax law.

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August 2022. The law, a trimmed-down version of the president’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, was signed amid historically high levels of inflation.

Among its many provisions was incorporating a 15% minimum corporate tax for companies earning more than $1 billion per year.

The bill also granted an $80 billion boost to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over a 10-year period, with more than half of the funds intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion by hiring 87,000 new agents and staff.

