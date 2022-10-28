Expand / Collapse search
Taxes

IRS to add 4,000 customer service reps to prep for 2023 tax season

The IRS commissioner said 'help is on the way' for taxpayers

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc breaks down how the IRS has strayed from its role on 'Kudlow.' video

The IRS has been politicized, goes after anyone it can: Don Bolduc

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc breaks down how the IRS has strayed from its role on 'Kudlow.'

The IRS has added thousands of new customer service representatives amid its preparations for the 2023 tax season, it announced Thursday.

The agency said it intends for the 4,000 new employees to "help answer phones and provide other services" to taxpayers. 

They were hired over several months, according to the IRS. 

Magnifying glass on IRS website

In this photo illustration, the homepage of the IRS website is seen on a computer screen through a magnifying glass. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

IRS RELEASES INFLATION ADJUSTMENTS FOR 2023 – HERE'S HOW IT COULD IMPACT YOUR TAX BILL

By the end of the year, the agency hopes to have added a total of 5,000 customer services reps, so it will have to bring on 1,000 more.

They will get multiple weeks of training on "technical account management issues and understanding and respecting taxpayer rights," among other skills, the IRS said. 

IRS building

Signage outside IRS headquarters in Washington, D.C., March 19, 2021.  (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Many will have completed their training by the time tax season begins in 2023, with "almost all" having finished by Feb. 20, according to the agency.

IRS RAISES 401(K) CONTRIBUTION LIMIT BY RECORD AMOUNT AS INFLATION RAGES

Internal Revenue Service

This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the IRS headquarters building in Washington.  (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File / AP Newsroom)

"Our phone lines have been simply overwhelmed during the pandemic, and we have been unable to provide the help that IRS employees want to give and that the nation’s taxpayers deserve," Chuck Rettig, the IRS commissioner, said.

"But help is on the way for taxpayers. As the newly hired employees are trained and moved online in 2023, we will have more (people assisting) on the phone than any time in recent history."

Electronically filing taxes is the quickest way to get a refund,  according to the IRS, which has said it is experiencing delays processing paper tax returns.