IRS to add 4,000 customer service reps to prep for 2023 tax season

The IRS has added thousands of new customer service representatives amid its preparations for the 2023 tax season, it announced Thursday.

The agency said it intends for the 4,000 new employees to "help answer phones and provide other services" to taxpayers.

They were hired over several months, according to the IRS.

By the end of the year, the agency hopes to have added a total of 5,000 customer services reps, so it will have to bring on 1,000 more.

They will get multiple weeks of training on "technical account management issues and understanding and respecting taxpayer rights," among other skills, the IRS said.

Many will have completed their training by the time tax season begins in 2023, with "almost all" having finished by Feb. 20, according to the agency.

"Our phone lines have been simply overwhelmed during the pandemic, and we have been unable to provide the help that IRS employees want to give and that the nation’s taxpayers deserve," Chuck Rettig, the IRS commissioner, said.

"But help is on the way for taxpayers. As the newly hired employees are trained and moved online in 2023, we will have more (people assisting) on the phone than any time in recent history."

