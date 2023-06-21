Expand / Collapse search
Twitter employees file lawsuit against company over alleged unpaid bonuses

An attorney for the plaintiffs said Twitter owes 'tens of millions of dollars' in bonuses

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 19

Twitter employees are suing the social media giant after the company allegedly failed to pay them tens of millions of dollars in bonuses. 

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco said employees were "repeatedly" promised by company executives that they would receive 50% of their 2022 bonuses.

The lawsuit names former finance chief Ned Segal as one of the company execs that made the promises in the months leading up to Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, according to The Associated Press.

A Twitter logo outside the company's San Francisco offices

Twitter employees are suing the social media giant after it allegedly failed to pay them tens of millions of dollars in bonuses.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

The lead plaintiff is Mark Schobinger, who served as Twitter's senior director of compensation until last month, The AP reported.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs are seeking class-action status on behalf of current and former Twitter employees. Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said Twitter owes "tens of millions of dollars" in bonuses.

Twitter sign with leaves around it

The employees claim the company made promises to deliver the bonuses before Elon Musk's acquisition of the company. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

The Big Tech giant is facing multiple other lawsuits ranging from unpaid rent to copyright infringement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.