Twitter's Elon Musk reacts to Meta Platforms' Threads setting rate limits

Elon Musk seemed to react Monday to Meta Platforms’ setting rate limits on its new text-based app Threads.

Prompted by an uptick in spam attacks on the latest app from Instagram and Facebook corporate parent Meta Platforms, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post earlier in the day that Threads was "going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits."

That will potentially mean "more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives)," something users should inform the company of should they "get caught up" in such measures, he said.

Musk separately commented "lmaooo copy [cat]" and "seems oppressive." The tech billionaire, who bought Twitter late last year, offered the first remark while responding to a Twitter post showing Mosseri’s message. The latter came after what appeared to be a photo of an alert notifying a Threads user of hitting a rate limit.

Twitter users saw limits set July 1 on the amount of tweets they could view on a daily basis, with the total at first maxed out at 6,000 for verified users, 600 for existing unverified users and 300 for recently-joined unverified users. Those ceilings subsequently rose twice, leaving them at 10,000, 1,000 and 500 posts per day, respectively, after the second increase.

Musk had said Twitter took the "temporary" action to "address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation."

In a blog post released a couple days later, Twitter further explained the temporary limits on reading tweets aimed to "detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors" negatively impacting the social media site. The move aimed to prevent "scraping people’s public Twitter data to build AI models" and "manipulating people and conversation on the platform in various ways," the company said.

Threads, which Meta Platforms has called an app with a goal of "creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas" via text posts, has been publicly available for almost two weeks. The app rolled out a day earlier than expected, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing July 10 it had attracted 100 million sign-ups.

On Monday, Zuckerberg said "10s of millions of people now come back daily" as Threads’ focus for the remainder of 2023 will be "improving the basics and retention." He has 3.1 million followers on his company’s new app.

The value of Meta Platforms shares has risen about 6% increase since July 5, the launch date of Threads.

