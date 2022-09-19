Expand / Collapse search
Twitter, Musk legal teams reportedly deposing Jack Dorsey

Musk first sought to end his bid to buy Twitter in July

The respective legal teams for Twitter and Elon Musk are deposing former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported.

Musk previously subpoenaed Dorsey in August as part of his and Twitter's legal battle over the termination of Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Dorsey, who expressed support for the Telsa chief executive's bid earlier this year, co-founded Twitter and most recently served as its CEO from 2015 until Parag Agrawal took over in November.

Musk first sought to end his acquisition of Twitter in July, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit against him. He later counter-sued the social media company, claiming it breached its obligations under the acquisition agreement by misrepresenting the total number of fake and spam accounts. 

Twitter has pushed back on Musk's claims of breaching the agreement and maintained that less than 5% of its users are spam and fake accounts.

Last week, Musk filed his third termination notice against the social media company, which it called "invalid and wrongful" in an SEC filing. 

The legal battle between Musk and Twitter is currently set to go to trial Oct. 17. 