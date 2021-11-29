Expand / Collapse search
Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down

Twitter shares have fallen nearly 10% this year trailing the S&P's 23% rise

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 29

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will officially step down from his role as CEO, effective immediately.

"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey said in a statement Monday.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Dorsey co-founded Twitter with Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass back in 2006 and served as CEO until 2008. He later returned to the CEO role in 2015 after former CEO Dick Costolo stepped down. He has a net worth of approximately $11.9 billion, according to real-time tracking by Forbes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TWTR TWITTER, INC. 49.67 +2.65 +5.64%

The news, first reported by CNBC, caused shares to to be halted during Monday's trading session after surging approximately 10%. 

TWITTER LAUNCHING CRYPTOCURRENCY-FOCUSED TEAM

In addition to leading the social media giant, Dorsey serves as the CEO of Square, a financial payment company. His split duties have previously raised questions about his ability to suitably focus on issues facing Twitter. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TWTR TWITTER, INC. 49.39 +2.37 +5.04%
SQ SQUARE, INC. 211.91 -0.29 -0.14%

Last year, billionaire investor Paul Singer’s Elliott Management launched a bid to oust Dorsey from his role. However, Twitter's board committee overseeing the review later recommended to keep Dorsey in the role.  

The board of directors have appointed chief technology officer Parag Agrawal to serve as Dorsey's replacement.

"My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational," Dorsey added. "I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

Dorsey will remain a member of the board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders. 