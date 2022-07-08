Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk tells Twitter he's terminating deal to buy social media giant

Elon Musk said that Twitter made 'misleading representations' when the agreement was signed

Former SEC Chairman Harvey Pitt argues that Elon Musk demanding clarity on fake accounts in order to proceed with his Twitter purchase is a ‘negotiating ploy.’  video

Elon Musk accepted Twitter deal without doing 'initial due diligence': Former SEC chair

Elon Musk has informed Twitter that he's terminating a deal that was signed to buy the social media giant. 

A law firm representing the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter on Friday, alleging that they appear "to have made false and misleading representations" when he agreed to buy the company on April 25.

Elon Musk at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on May 2 in New York. On Monday, SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell defended Musk (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / AP Newsroom)

