Elon Musk tells Twitter he's terminating deal to buy social media giant
Elon Musk said that Twitter made 'misleading representations' when the agreement was signed
Elon Musk has informed Twitter that he's terminating a deal that was signed to buy the social media giant.
A law firm representing the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter on Friday, alleging that they appear "to have made false and misleading representations" when he agreed to buy the company on April 25.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.