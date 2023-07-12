Twitter, ChatGPT recover after brief service outage

Twitter and ChatGPT have recovered following a brief service outage affecting thousands of users on Wednesday.

The two companies suffered brief and unrelated outages on Wednesday, according to service tracking website Downdetector.com. The site tracked some 6,064 outage reports for Twitter.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT owner OpenAI responded to reports that many users were unable to log in to their accounts and use the chat bot on Wednesday. The company said the users had faced a "Failed to get service status" error, but it added that the issue has largely been fixed.

Downdetector tracks service outages for all types of online services, such as social media platforms, streaming platforms and video games.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes just one day after Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino announced that the platform had had its largest service day in months last week. Her statement came in response to the release of Meta's Threads app, which is designed to compete with Twitter.

"Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves!" she wrote Monday afternoon in a tweet. "Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter . You know it. I know it."

In a post announcing the new app, Meta Platforms said Threads offered a "new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations." It has an interconnection with the Instagram app and a feed that has some resemblance to Twitter’s.

Twitter issued a threat of a lawsuit to Meta last week via attorney Alex Spiro, which was first reported by Semafor. The Elon Musk-owned company alleged Meta hired "dozens" of former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information," accusations Meta has denied.

